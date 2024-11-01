Charges dropped against Clark Atlanta student accused of road rage shooting

article

All charges against a Clark Atlanta University student accused of pulling the trigger during a road rage incident have been dropped.

Ladavious McNair, 32, has been held in custody at the Fulton County Jail charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony since his arrest.

According to an affidavit, the incident happened in November 2023 near the intersection of Metropolitan Parkway and Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard after some sort of accident. The victim claims a person who police later identified as McNair pistol-whipped him before shooting him in the knee and speeding off.

But since his arrest, McNair has proclaimed himself innocent. His attorney said there was no way he could have done the shooting because he was in class working on his PhD.

McNair's classmates and fraternity brothers also raised red flags about the case.

"The profile doesn't match the crime, but they didn't even want to hear it," McNair's fraternity brother, Kenneth Love, told FOX 5 in October.

Atlanta police say the Flock camera system picked up McNair's car in the area around the time of the incident. Those close to McNair say that is because he was on his way to class.

"How can we equate that type of behavior with a road rage incident to a gentleman who was in class at the time pursuing a PhD degree? The math just isn't mathing," Love said

At a hearing at the Fulton County Courthouse on Friday, a judge sided with McNair, calling the case against him "egregious."

After dismissing the case, the judge said that the Fulton County District Attorney's Office should apologize for how they handled the case.

McNair's attorney says he should hopefully be out of police custody on Friday.