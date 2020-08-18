Lack of laptops stand in the way of virtual learning for some DeKalb County students

The school year is underway for students in the DeKalb County School District but some don't have what they need to learn virtually.

The semester started on Monday but some students have not been issued electronic devices by the district.

Patrice Dunn has six children in the district, ranging in age from Kindergartners to high schoolers.

Dunn said none of her children received Chromebooks from the district.

"I don't know what else to do with my children. They're sitting around not doing nothing," Dunn said.

She said the unexpected challenges have been difficult for everyone, but the stakes are high for the oldest who is a senior this year.

"This is a very important year for her and she's frustrated. She says 'Momma, I don't want to be behind.' She's having trouble because the system keeps crashing," Dunn said.

Dunn only has one laptop in the house and it's not possible for all six children to be logged onto it for virtual learning.

Dunn said she learned last Friday her children would be starting the school year without the tools they need to learn online.

She said buying six laptops is out of the question, so she's had no choice but to wait.

"They want to be online, they want to do the work. All I can tell them as a parent is 'we're just waiting,'" Dunn said.

The district sent FOX 5 this statement:

"DeKalb County School District ordered over 27,000 devices and will distribute the devices as shipments arrive. The next major shipment is expected during the second week of September.

Students in grades Pre K- 2nd grade will receive learning modules that can be completed until devices arrive. The District will continue to evaluate student needs and provide academic supports to ensure all students stay on track with learning.

There are students who have opted to use their own device, as our virtual learning environment is accessible on any internet-connected device. Moving forward, the District will continue to assess device distribution and ensure all students have tools for online learning."

Dunn said she's tried calling, emailing and even showing up in person to get some help or a better timeline of when her children might be able to get online but is no closer to finding a solution.

"I know they're overwhelmed and I know they're overloaded but I just wish that somebody would reach out. I need some kind of help," Dunn said.

