Labor of love: Family of Emily Clark honors her memory with unique coffee shop in Kennesaw

A coffee shop, tutoring center, and boutique. A Kennesaw couple says they opened The Brain Station in honor of their daughter. Emily Clark, a nursing student, was killed in a devastating car crash in 2015.

"When we thought about doing the coffee shop we thought about Emily. It's something she always wanted," said Kathy Clark, Emily's mom.

The employees are college students, moms, and individuals with special needs.

"I got a new job at The Brain Station, I like it," said Drew Acree, as he was pouring coffee.

Upstairs, there are rooms for tutoring K through 12 and rooms for just hanging out.

"Tutoring, meeting spaces, students can come in here and find a quiet place to sit and study together," said Craig Clark, Emily's dad.

Emily was studying nursing at Georgia Southern. She and four other students were killed in a crash on Interstate 16 in 2015.

Emily's parents say she always wanted to open a boutique. She never had that chance, so her parents made that dream come true.

Inside The Brain Station is "Emily's Corner" a boutique filled with products that are made locally or have a connection to the community or to Statesboro, home of the Georgia Southern Eagles.

It is filled with candles, soaps, jewelry, home decor and even pieces of pottery made by Emily's sister, Haily.

There are also plenty of words of encouragement and positive affirmations.

"That was Emily's personality. When everybody talked about Emily, they talked about her smile, her joy and she was happy," said Craig.

More than a coffee shop, the Clarks hope The Brain Station will bring joy to the community. It's what Emily would have wanted.

"We really want the community to enjoy this place, we just want to be that joy, that light," said Kathy Clark.

The Brain Station recently opened. The address is 2940 Dallas Street, Kennesaw.