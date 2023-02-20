Deputies searching for missing 16-year-old Barrow County boy

article

Deputies in Barrow County are asking the public for help finding a 16-year-old boy who went missing over the weekend.

Officials with the Barrow County Sheriff's Office are searching for 16-year-old Kristian Meeks.

According to deputies, Meeks was last seen Sunday at around 3 p.m. on Dillard Heights Drive in Winder, Georgia.

The missing boy is described as being 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight of around 159 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Meeks was last known to be wearing an unknown top, black pants, and red and white Adidas shoes.

If you have any information about where Kristian Meeks could be, call the Barrow County Sheriff's Office at 770-307-3080 next 8575.