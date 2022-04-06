Know when to have your trees cut before severe weather strikes

To the untrained eye this maple tree appears healthy at first glance.

With years of experience under his belt, Christopher Perez knows looks can be deceiving. "The roots are in bad condition," Perez told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes. "Not in good condition."

The owner of Oak Tree Service tree removal company said the root system is bad, and the tree is encroaching on the residence and driveway..

"The tree is very close to the house, maybe like 12 feet," Perez said.

Perez told FOX 5 the homeowner called the crew out to the residence in Cumming to remove the tree, concerned it could damage their home or car.

The crew worked through the rain to bring it down before the first round of storms forecast for the metro Atlanta area blew through Wednesday afternoon.

On Tuesday severe weather knocked down trees across metro Atlanta, bringing down powerlines and damaging homes.

Marie Jordan was trapped in her house when lightning struck a neighbor's tree sending it crashing into her house.

"I have been looking at that tree for years," said Jordan. "I park my car at the top of the driveway, because I was always afraid that tree would come down."

Perez said his team works six days a week, clearing trees. He advises homeowners concerned about trees on their own property to examine the root system and look for other signs the tree may be dead or in distress.

"When the tree is more than 20 feet or higher, the tree is going to break very soon because it is reeling a lot and the roots are not as strong," Perez said.

