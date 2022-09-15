Knife-wielding man fatally shot by police during domestic dispute, GBI says

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Cobb County Police Department officers shot and killed a 22-year-old man who "lunged" toward officers with a knife on Wednesday night.

The GBI said 22-year-old Anton Washington picked up a knife from the floor and moved toward officers responding to his home to break up a reported domestic incident.

Someone called 911 at around 8:17 p.m. to report the domestic disturbance on Sandtown Road in Marietta.

The GBI said officers made contact with Washington, who initially followed instructions and placed his knife down before picking it up and moving toward officers. Two officers fired shots, the GBI said.

No officers were injured, according to the GBI.

