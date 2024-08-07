KJ Apa recalls 'hot' experience filming 'One Fast Move' in Georgia

KJ Apa, Eric Dane, Maia Reficco, and Edward James Olmos headline the new motorcycle racing flick "One Fast Move" — but when it comes to screen-time, metro Atlanta is the true star of the show.

The high-octane movie was filmed in and around Atlanta and features several easily recognizable locations, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, and the Silver Skillet Restaurant. Apa stars as a young man who dreams of a career in motorcycle racing, and turns to his estranged father (played by Dane) for training. Those training scenes were filmed at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, with the film’s climactic race shot at Braselton’s Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

Asked about making the movie in Georgia, Apa sums up the experience in one word: "Hot."

"Shooting a motorcycle racing movie in, like, August in Atlanta is crazy," Apa says. "You know, we had the overalls, we were on the track. The good thing about that is that it's cheap shooting at a track at that time of year because no one's on the track!"

"One Fast Move" was written and directed by Kelly Blatz and begins streaming exclusively on Prime Video this Thursday. To hear more of our interview with KJ Apa, click the video player in this article!