Kitchen renovation leads to unique Buckhead dining experiences

They are two sparkling jewels in the Buckhead culinary crown: Atlas and The Garden Room. And with a big kitchen remodel currently underway, owners are finding some exciting new ways to keep customers well-fed this summer.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours with Atlas and The Garden Room culinary director Freddy Money and his team, who are navigating a tricky situation by unveiling some exclusive new offerings.

First up, some changes at Atlas: a new experience called Atlas Underground takes over the Maisonette Room of the St. Regis Buckhead, bringing guests into the intimate space for a special tasting menu and wine pairings. Meanwhile, the restaurant’s bar area has been transformed into The Tavern at Atlas, featuring cocktails (and mocktails) alongside offerings from the Atlas wine cellar. Atlas Underground is open for reservations on Wednesday through Saturday evenings, as is The Tavern at Atlas.

The Garden Room, meanwhile, is hosting a Summer Staycation Pop-Up Series, built around a theme we love here at Good Day Atlanta: guilty pleasures! Reservations for the pop-ups are available on Wednesday through Saturday evenings and during Sunday brunch hours.

Oh, have your heard about the Choux Box? Yes, that’s pronounced like "shoe" – and is a pop-up taking over the Papillion Room at Atlas. If you know much about baking, you probably know that choux pastry is a kind of French pastry dough, which means the pop-up is dedicated to delicious pastries created by pastry chef Eric Snow.

We know that was a lot of information – and it’s probably easier to see all of the spaces than just to read about them. So, click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting a look at these delicious summer experiences!