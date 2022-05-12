Kirkwood residents upset over noise, traffic from neighboring event tent

Kirkwood neighbors are livid about a temporary tent that appears to host sporting events a couple of nights each week. Residents said the events blast music and announcements for hours on end and has been the source of increased parking and traffic woes. Those residents have since banned together to write a letter to the mayor with the hopes of making it all go away.

Neighbors said the noise coming from the large white tent on Rogers Street is so loud some days they hear it in their homes and it ends up rattling their walls.

One recorded video gives a taste of what they've experienced twice a week for a month. In it, music pulsates from the tent all the way inside one resident’s house which is located in the neighborhood behind it.

"Annoying, isn't it?" the woman said in video.

"The closest house to the structure, she's got three kids all under 4, one is a baby. You can hear that until 11 on a Saturday or a Wednesday," Oshin Najarian said. "It's like come on."

Najarian has lived in Kirkwood since 2009.

"The noise started about four weeks ago," he said.

He said neighbors received notice about incoming temporary events, which at the time were welcome.

"They told us initially they'd bring in cultural things. The Van Gogh exhibit was great," he said. "Now, we have a huge tent. It's loud. There's no continuity."

Neighbors said for a month noise from what appears to be fan-controlled football games inside the tent has kept them up late at night. The music is sometimes blasting for almost 12-hours straight on two days each week.

"We just started getting complaints about that," Kirkwood Neighbors Organization President Megan Owens said. "We fielded a survey to understand an exact complaints use that to draft a letter."

That two-page letter to the mayor asks for a study to improve parking and traffic that neighbors said has been a headache since the tent's been erected.

FOX 5 reached out to the mayor's office for comment. A representative responded with "We'll look into this."