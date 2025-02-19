Kirkwood residents rally against proposed MARTA bus route cuts

The Brief Kirkwood residents are concerned about MARTA's proposed plan to eliminate certain bus routes in their neighborhood, which is part of a broader network redesign. The proposed changes aim to meet future demand and increase connectivity but have sparked opposition due to potential impacts on local accessibility. The Kirkwood Neighbors Organization has actively addressed these concerns, advocating for route adjustments and improved service frequency to maintain connectivity to key community resources.



What we know:

Residents of Atlanta's Kirkwood neighborhood are expressing concerns over a proposed plan by MARTA to eliminate certain bus routes that run through their area. The changes are aimed at meeting future demand and increasing connectivity. However, the proposed plan, released in December, includes cuts to several routes in Kirkwood, which has sparked opposition from the community.

What they're saying:

Roby Greenwald, a Kirkwood resident, voiced his concerns: "They’re removing the bus service on the main road through Kirkwood and they’re reducing the promised service on Memorial Drive. Those two things together really kind of impact the ability to get in and out of Kirkwood on a bus." He emphasized the importance of public transit, stating, "Public transit is scalable in a way that motor vehicles aren’t."

A MARTA spokesperson explained that the changes are due to low ridership in Kirkwood, but assured that surrounding communities would still be within a half-mile of transit service on Memorial Drive or 2nd Avenue. In response to the community's feedback, the spokesperson said, "We appreciate the alternatives that the Kirkwood Neighbors Organization suggested and those will be evaluated alongside other potential changes based on all feedback received."

Will MARTA change Kirkwood bus routes?

Local perspective:

The Kirkwood Neighbors Organization has been proactive in addressing their concerns, sending a letter to the transit authority earlier this month. The letter highlighted worries about decreased connectivity to essential community resources like the library, police precinct, and business district. Greenwald and other residents are advocating for changes to the proposed routes, including the inclusion of Hosea Williams Drive, more frequent buses on the Moreland Route, and an expansion of the Park on Demand Zone to include Kirkwood.

What's next:

The final plan will undergo a refinement period and public hearing process before being presented to the MARTA Board for approval and adoption this summer. The new bus network is expected to launch later this year, and residents are hopeful that their feedback will be considered to ensure the redesign serves the needs of everyone in the community.