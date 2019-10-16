Kipp Vision Primary gets new outdoor learning lab
ATLANTA - An Atlanta school takes a new approach to get students excited about learning.
Kipp Vision Primary now has a new outdoor learning lab for students to take part in engaging, hands-on lessons.
The non-profit group Out Teach was on-site building the lab Wednesday but has been working with the school for several months on the design and features.
The organization said it will continue working with the school to ensure teachers are using the space effectively.
Image 1 of 16
▼