KIPP Metro Atlanta schools closed Tuesday

KIPP Metro Atlanta schools are following Fulton County Schools’ lead and closing campuses on Tuesday.

Fulton County Schools are shutting down due to a teacher testing positive for coronavirus.

Late Monday evening, KIPP Metro Atlanta schools said KIPP South Fulton Academy will be closed indefinitely while they determine the impact to their other schools.

A statement sent to FOX 5 News reads:

“KIPP Metro Atlanta Schools share services and staff, which require us to consider every stakeholder across our community when making decisions about closures for our schools. Our staff and shared services teammates work and travel to multiple schools within our region throughout the day. Based on this concern and out of an abundance of caution for our students, families and staff, all KIPP Metro Atlanta Schools will be closed tomorrow, March 10th.”

In addition, the following campuses would be closed Tuesday:

KIPP WAYS Primary School, KIPP WAYS Academy, KIPP Vision Primary School, KIPP Vision Academy, KIPP STRIVE Primary School, KIPP STRIVE Academy, KIPP Soul Primary School, KIPP South Fulton Academy, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, KIPP Woodson Park Academy, and Regional Support Offices.

A representative for KIPP Metro Atlanta Schools said they share staff and service teams across the campuses, making the closing of the schools necessary.