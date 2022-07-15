2 arrested for deadly King Street shooting

article

Two people were arrested in connection to a deadly Downtown Atlanta shooting earlier this month.

Daniel Wright and T’lani Robinson were charged with murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, possession of marijuana, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on July 2 along King Street SE. Atlanta police said officers found a man suffering several gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, but did not survive his injuries.

Investigators have not released how the two were linked to the murder or a motive behind it.

Both were arrested Tuesday by the Lilburn Police Department’s Fugitive Unit and booked into the Fulton County Jail.