Man found shot on King Street dies at hospital, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a deadly Friday night shooting close to Downtown Atlanta.

Atlanta police said they received a report of a person shot came at around 10:30 p.m. and officers went to King Street. 

Police found an injured man, who died at a hospital. 

Homicide investigators gathered evidence at the scene. 

Police said the investigation is ongoing and didn't provide information about a possible suspect or motive. Police did not identify the victim. 