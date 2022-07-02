Man found shot on King Street dies at hospital, police say
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a deadly Friday night shooting close to Downtown Atlanta.
Atlanta police said they received a report of a person shot came at around 10:30 p.m. and officers went to King Street.
Police found an injured man, who died at a hospital.
Homicide investigators gathered evidence at the scene.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and didn't provide information about a possible suspect or motive. Police did not identify the victim.