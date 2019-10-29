Kincade Fire pushes into three counties, winds to pick up again tonight

article

The Kincade Fire on Tuesday pushed into Lake County, in addition to parts of Napa County and Sonoma County, where it first ignited six days ago.

Evacuation warnings were issued for parts of the county, as deep orange flames rose from the dark sky before sunrise.

KTVU's cameras captured the fiery glow eastern side of Western Mine Road in Middletown at 5 a.m.

Authorities said that residents living off Highway 29, Butts Canyon Road and Highway 175 were told to be on guard: They might have to leave at a moments notice. All schools in Lake County were closed on Tuesday.

Kincade Fire pushes into Lake County. Orange flames seen on Western Mine Road in Middleton. Oct. 29, 2019

In Napa County, Calistoga was under an evacuation advisory.

And in Sonoma County, there were both mandatory evacuations still in place, in areas including Healdsburg, Sonoma as well as warnings, closer to the Pacific Ocean.

Dwayne Dunne of Healdsburg and his family of four were on Day 3 of being evacuated and living at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, where about 460 people were staying as of Tuesday morning. He noted his one-month-old baby was freezing and they all are desperate to get home.

Paula Farve of Santa Rosa, who also had to evacuate, said simply: "I'm coping. The best I can."

By Tuesday morning, the Kincade Fire, likely started by a PG&E transmission line that toppled in the wind, had scorched 75,415 acres and was 15 percent contained.

More than 90,000 structures remain threatened and 124 have been destroyed; 57 of those were homes. There have been two firefighter injuries and zero civilian injuries or deaths.

CalFire noted that for much of morning, there will be "favorable weather conditions," but that the northeast wind gusts will be picking up by evening.

Firefighters were preparing, however, for more significant winds starting about 8 p.m. Tuesday and last into Wednesday morning. Winds were expected to gust up to 65 mph in higher elevations including the North Bay and East Bay hills, which meteorologists say are strong, but a far cry from the 93 mph peak winds that struck the Healdsburg hills on Saturday night.

Still, KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson said this will be the third Red Flag warning in one week, which is very rare. "I can't remember it ever happening," he said.

As a result, PG&E - for the fourth time in utility history - decided to turn off power again on Tuesday to prevent powerful winds from damaging its equipment and sparking more fires.

The latest blackout will start early Tuesday and affect 605,000 customers - about 1.5 million people - in 29 Northern California counties. The announcement came even before the last blackout had ended, which shut power to more than 2.5 million people. It wasn't clear if power, that for many went out Saturday, would be restored before the next round of outages.