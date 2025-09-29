Killer of 17-year-old at SW Atlanta apartment complex still on the loose

article

The Brief 17-year-old shot, killed in early September in southwest Atlanta Victim taken to Grady Memorial Hospital but did not survive Police urge tips; Crime Stoppers offering reward up to $5,000



Atlanta police are looking for the person or persons who killed a 17-year-old on Sept. 9 at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.

ORIGINAL STORY: 17-year-old shot, killed at SE Atlanta apartment complex

What we know:

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to 201 Moury Avenue SW, where they found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers and Grady EMS provided life-saving measures before the victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

The victim has now been identified as Kevelle Byrd and Atlanta police are still looking for the person(s) responsible.

The Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit is leading the investigation. Detectives say the circumstances of the shooting remain under review, and no suspects have been named.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.