17-year-old shot, killed at SE Atlanta apartment complex

The Brief 17-year-old killed in shooting at Villages at Carver apartments. Police have not identified the shooter or determined a motive. Investigators are seeking witnesses and surveillance video.



Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a teenager early Wednesday in southeast Atlanta.

What we know:

The shooting happened just after midnight at the Villages at Carver apartment complex on Mowry Avenue, off Pryor Road. Officers arrived to find a 17-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital but later died, authorities said.

What we don't know:

Police said they do not yet know a motive and have not identified any suspects. Detectives are canvassing the area, going door to door to look for witnesses and checking for any surveillance video that may help in the investigation.

The victim’s name has not been released. Anyone with information is urged to contact Atlanta police.