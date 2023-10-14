Kidnapping suspect who shot K-9 officer killed by police, GBI says

A kidnapping suspect who has been on the run after escaping deputies and shooting a K-9 officer has been killed by police during a standoff near a DeKalb County neighborhood, officials say.

Deputies have been searching for 30-year-old Geoffrey Frank Walker of Rome since Wednesday after they say identified him as the suspect in a family violence incident that occurred Oct. 11 at the Cartersville Walmart on Market Place Boulevard. He was also wanted for another family violence and obstruction incident in Floyd County earlier in the day, according to the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies spotted his car and tried to pull him over on Thursday afternoon, deputies say Walker took off. Witnesses say police rammed into the car, forcing it off the road near a truck stop just off Interstate 75 in Cartersville. Walker then ran from the car.

Geoffry Frank Walker

When K-9 Officer Athos went to catch him, deputies said they heard shots and found Athos injured. The dog is currently recovering from his injuries and is expected to survive.

The search continued for Walker for nearly a full day until officers say they found him at around 4:45 p.m. Friday at a hotel in DeKalb County.

After he was found, officials Walker led them on a chase through multiple neighborhoods - eventually ending up in the woods near a sanitation department off Leroy Scott Drive.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, officers gave commands to Walker to drop his gun, but he refused to and fired his weapon.

Multiple officers returned fire, hitting and killing Walker at the scene.

A medical examiner is working to determine the cause of Walker's death.

The GBI is conducting an independent investigation into the shooting. Their results will be given to the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office once it is completed.

This is the 79th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate this year.