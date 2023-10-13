Bartow County K-9 expected to recovery after being shot while chasing suspect

The K-9 officer that was shot in hot pursuit of a kidnapping suspect in Bartow County on Thursday afternoon is recovering.

K-9 Athos was injured, but is expected to survive.

Deputies were running after 30-year-old Geoffrey Frank Walker, of Rome, who was wanted in connection to a family violence incident that occurred Oct. 11 at the Cartersville Walmart on Market Place Boulevard. He is also wanted for another family violence and obstruction incident in Floyd County earlier in the day, according to the sheriff’s office.

Geoffry Frank Walker

When deputies spotted his car and tried to pull him over, deputies say Walker took off. Witnesses say police rammed into the car, forcing it off the road near a truck stop just off Interstate 75 in Cartersville. Walker then ran from the car.

When K-9 Athos went to catch him, deputies say they heard shots and found Athos injured.

"Athos is doing very well. He’s resting comfortably of course he’s on pain meds and antibiotics," Holly Cripps, with We Ride to Provide K-9 Memorial, said after checking in with Athos’ handler.

Cripps is part of an organization that provides first aid kits to K-9 officers. She has been working with K-9 Athos since 2019.

She said Athos’ handler used the kit to keep him alive.

"One of the items he picked up right away was vet wrap. Just a simple $3 thing of vet wrap, and he was able to wrap that around the wound and that in turn provides pressure and stops any bleeding and then he was transported very quickly, as you can imagine, to the vet’s office," Cripps explained.

She has over 3,400 kits with K-9 officers across the country, all with sponsors, so they’re able to replenish the kits as soon as they’re used. Cripps said she’ll be bringing more items to Athos in the coming days.

"You know we always hope that they never unzip this bag, but we also are proud and happy that when they need it, it’s there," she explained.