'Kid played bumper cars': Teen stole, crashed car, lied to officers about age, police say

Morrow police officers arrested a teen suspected of stealing a car and trying to flee from police. Police added later that he allegedly lied to officers about his age.

The Morrow Police Department arrested Elijah Brownlee after responding to a report of a stolen vehicle. Police said a sergeant spotted the stolen car on Jonesboro Road.

The suspect allegedly got out and tried to escape on foot, but not before crashing into some vehicles near the intersection of Jonesboro Road and Forest Parkway. Police said there were no injuries.

Police shared an image of officers arresting the suspect. They said he'll be charged with the property damage as well as the alleged car theft.

"The kid played bumper cars (he'll be charged with all that, too)," Morrow police wrote on Facebook.

Police initially identified the suspect as a 16-year-old, but later learned he was actually 19 years old.

"So not only will he be charged with felony fleeing, felony theft by receiving stolen property, and obstruction, we'll go ahead and add false name/DOB," a second post, two hours after the initial one, said.