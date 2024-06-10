Kia Telluride recall: Officials urge drivers to 'park outside'

There is a big consumer alert for Kia owners, specifically those who own new Telluride models. There is a breaking news recall with these sought-after SUVs because of a fire risk.

On Friday afternoon, the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration pushed out a press release. NHTSA with Kia America has issued a "park outside" recall. In question are more than 462,000 models. The years run from 2020-2024.

In an abundance of caution, it's recommended you park your vehicle away from your home or other structures, like other vehicles. The problem is that the front power seat motor can get stuck and overheat, and a fire could then occur.

Here are some notable points. Starting on July 30, vehicle owners will begin to be notified about this recall. Here's the Kia customer service number: 800-333-4542. The recall number is SC316.

NHTSA has an online tool for looking up your vehicle to see if it falls under this recall notice. When you get the letter from Kia, you will be instructed about how to have your vehicle repaired. In the meantime, do not park your Telluride in the garage.

A quick reminder that in April we told you about another recall. In some 2020-2023 Telluride models, the drive shaft may not fully engage. There is a risk that the vehicle will roll away.

NHTSA has an app called SAFER-CAR to help you track the latest in vehicle alerts and recalls.