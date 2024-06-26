Kenya Moore not returning to 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' next season

article

Kenya Moore, star of "Real Housewives of Atlanta," will not be returning for the upcoming season.

Sources tell TMZ that Moore and the show have mutually agreed to take a break, emphasizing that she was not fired.

This decision follows an incident where Moore was allegedly sidelined from production for showing sexually explicit posters of newcomer Brittany Eady during filming.

Bravo has not confirmed the report, but Moore posted on social media, starting with "TEAM TWIRL FOREVER," and expressing her love and gratitude towards her fans.