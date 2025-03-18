Man convicted of 1990 cold case double murder in DeKalb County to be sentenced

The Brief Convicted murderer Kenneth Perry will go before a judge for a sentencing hearing after he was found guilty of murder, rape and other charges connected with a cold case in DeKalb County. On July 15, 1990, Pamela Sumpter and her brother, John Sumpter, were attacked at an apartment complex on Tree Hills Parkway in Stone Mountain. Pamela survived long enough to give officers a description of their killer. The DeKalb County district attorney said Perry was finally caught more than three decades later thanks to Pamela's description, her rape kit, a DNA match and a federal grant.



A man convicted of murdering a brother and sister more than three decades ago will learn his sentence on Tuesday.

Last week, a DeKalb County jury found Kenneth Perry guilty of two counts of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, rape, four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of possession of a knife during the commission of a felony and theft by taking.

The backstory:

The original attack happened on July 15, 1990, at an apartment complex on Tree Hills Parkway.

When DeKalb County police arrived, Pamela Sumpter, 43, told officers she had been raped and stabbed, and that her brother, 46-year-old John Sumpter, had also been stabbed and possibly died in their apartment next door.

Pamela had gone to a neighbor's apartment after discovering all the phone lines in her apartment had been cut. She was able to give the police a description of the suspect, telling police her brother had brought a man from Detroit to their apartment. She died from her injuries nearly two weeks later.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Pamela Sumpter (Credit: Office of the DeKalb County District Attorney)

PREVIOUS STORY: Man arrested for 1990 double murder, rape in DeKalb County

Authorities say DNA evidence and forensic genetic genealogy analysis eventually helped link Perry to the crimes. The case was finally moved forward after more than 30 years with the help of a federal grant.

Perry was indicted in January 2025 on multiple charges, including murder. During his trial, he testified on his own behalf.

The very next day, a DeKalb County jury reached a verdict, finding him guilty on counts of malice and felony murder, rape, and other charges.

What's next:

Perry will be sentenced at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. The Sumpter family will have the opportunity then to give their victim impact statements.