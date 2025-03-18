Expand / Collapse search

Man convicted of 1990 cold case double murder in DeKalb County to be sentenced

By and FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 18, 2025 6:08am EDT
Stone Mountain
Kenneth Perry murder trial: Guilty on all counts (RAW)

Kenneth Perry has been found guilty in a Stone Mountain double murder and rape more than three decades after it took place. The mother of the victims, Pamela and John Sumpter, was present while the judge read the verdict.

The Brief

    • Convicted murderer Kenneth Perry will go before a judge for a sentencing hearing after he was found guilty of murder, rape and other charges connected with a cold case in DeKalb County.
    • On July 15, 1990, Pamela Sumpter and her brother, John Sumpter, were attacked at an apartment complex on Tree Hills Parkway in Stone Mountain. Pamela survived long enough to give officers a description of their killer.
    • The DeKalb County district attorney said Perry was finally caught more than three decades later thanks to Pamela's description, her rape kit, a DNA match and a federal grant.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man convicted of murdering a brother and sister more than three decades ago will learn his sentence on Tuesday.

Last week, a DeKalb County jury found Kenneth Perry guilty of two counts of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, rape, four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of possession of a knife during the commission of a felony and theft by taking.

The backstory:

The original attack happened on July 15, 1990, at an apartment complex on Tree Hills Parkway.

When DeKalb County police arrived, Pamela Sumpter, 43, told officers she had been raped and stabbed, and that her brother, 46-year-old John Sumpter, had also been stabbed and possibly died in their apartment next door.

Pamela had gone to a neighbor's apartment after discovering all the phone lines in her apartment had been cut. She was able to give the police a description of the suspect, telling police her brother had brought a man from Detroit to their apartment. She died from her injuries nearly two weeks later.

Image 1 of 2

Pamela Sumpter (Credit: Office of the DeKalb County District Attorney)

PREVIOUS STORY: Man arrested for 1990 double murder, rape in DeKalb County

Authorities say DNA evidence and forensic genetic genealogy analysis eventually helped link Perry to the crimes. The case was finally moved forward after more than 30 years with the help of a federal grant.

Perry was indicted in January 2025 on multiple charges, including murder. During his trial, he testified on his own behalf.

Kenneth Perry testifies in murder trial (RAW)

Kenneth Perry, a man on trial for a double murder and sexual assault in Stone Mountain, took the stand on Monday. Many of the questions Perry faced in court circulated around questions about his sexuality.

The very next day, a DeKalb County jury reached a verdict, finding him guilty on counts of malice and felony murder, rape, and other charges.

What's next:

Perry will be sentenced at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. The Sumpter family will have the opportunity then to give their victim impact statements.

The Source: Information for this story came from previous FOX 5 reporting.

