Kennesaw State University lockdown: 'All clear' after threat of 'armed suspects' on campus

Officials at Kennesaw State University have given the "all clear" after advising students to shelter in place because of possible armed gunmen on campus.

At 6:03 p.m. the university sent an alert telling students that there was "no credible threat to campus." The alert advised students to return to normal activities.

The school first sent out an alert about 5:10 p.m. telling students to avoid the area of George Busbee Parkway between Ferry Road and Chastain Road. A second alert was issued about 5 minutes later warning students about the potential threat, asking them to stay inside and lock doors and windows.

