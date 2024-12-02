Kennesaw State names Jerry Mack as school's new football coach

Kennesaw State University has named Jerry Mack the Owl's second football head coach in school history.

Mack most recently spent a season as the running backs coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Prior to that, he worked as the running backs coach at Tennessee.

"After an extensive national search, I would like to welcome coach Jerry Mack, his wife, Starlett, and family to Owl Nation as our head football coach," said Overton. "Coach Mack's values and professional qualifications align with the strategic direction of our football program," Director of Athletics Milton Overton said in a news release on Sunday.

Overton pointed to Mack's 20 years of coaching experience, saying he "has shown a longstanding ability to connect with players, and owns a relentless recruiting mindset."

"My family and I are extremely excited to join the Owl family! I want to thank Director of Athletics Milton Overton and President Kathy Schwaig for this phenomenal opportunity. KSU is one of the fastest-growing institutions in the country with no ceiling on the potential opportunities it presents for our student-athletes," said Mack. "I am grateful and honored to be entrusted as the leader and standard bearer of our team. I'm looking forward to helping our young men build on the success of our program, obtain degrees, win championships, and develop into great citizens that our KSU family will be proud of."

Mack is replacing former head coach Brian Bohannon, who had been with the team for 11 years.

In November, Overton announced Bohannon had stepped down from the position. In a post on X afterwards, Bohannon said he was informed that the university would be "making a change in leadership."

"Contrary to what’s been reported, I want to be clear that I did not step down from my position as head football coach at Kennesaw State University," Bohannon wrote. "Since we started the football program, I have had the pleasure of coaching and working alongside so many great people. I appreciate your hard work and dedication to this program."