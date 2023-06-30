Kennesaw restaurant’s summer program trains teens

Long before he was a restaurant owner and professional chef, David Wilmott was watching his mother cook in the kitchen. Helping her every night ignited a love for food that continues today — and now, thanks to a unique summer program, the chef is hoping to provide the same kind of inspiration for a new generation of future culinary masters.

Kennesaw restaurant Forks & Flavors, owned by partners Wilmott and Darnell Morgan, launched its Summer Jobs for Teens Program earlier this month, which is essentially a hands-on training program for teens ages 14 to 17. Wilmott and Morgan say the teens applied and interviewed for the program, and — once hired — trained in all aspects of restaurant service, from dishwashing to bussing and hosting to food-running. The teens will continue working at the restaurant through the end of July, when they’ll host a Back-to-School Brunch; that brunch will serve as a kind of "final exam," during which the teens will run the restaurant and show off the skills they’ve learned.

Of course, we know Forks & Flavors well here at Good Day Atlanta — we spent a morning there back in July 2022 (watch here), not long after Wilmott and Morgan had been featured on the Food Network hit show "Restaurant: Impossible." During that visit, Wilmott showed off his "modern-infused cuisine" and we tasted quite a bit of it, including the Smoked Whiskey BBQ Wings, Braised Short Ribs, and the Chicken & Waffle BLT.

Forks & Flavors is located at 2920 Georgia Busbee Parkway, Suite 109, in Kennesaw, and current hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. For more information on visiting the restaurant and to check out the menu, click here.