Kennesaw restaurant featured on hit Food Network series

If a restaurant called Forks and Flavors sounds familiar, it’s probably because you’ve seen it featured on the Food Network hit "Restaurant: Impossible."

On the episode — which premiered in May — Chef Robert Irvine helped owners David Wilmott and Darnell Morgan come up with a plan for success at their Kennesaw restaurant. Initially a catering business, the owners say they’d been dreaming of opening a restaurant for a long time, and that the pandemic actually encouraged them to come up with a business plan and finally make the dream a reality.

For Wilmott, cooking is personal; the chef says he learned his way around a kitchen from his mother. Today, he describes his style as "modern-infused cuisine," with Southern favorites on the menu including Creole shrimp and grits, a chicken and waffles BLT, and BBQ Jerk Ribs.

Of course, Wilmott and Morgan were thrust into the national spotlight thanks to "Restaurant: Impossible," during which Chef Robert Irvine and his team spent two days and $10,000 to help the restaurant increase its profitability. The owners say it was a great experience working with the Food Network; in a statement posted on the Forks and Flavors website, Chef David says, "We were provided tools, knowledge, and words of wisdom that have stuck with us as we continually build upon the blueprint Chef Irvine helped us map out for our success."

Forks and Flavors is located at 2920 George Busbee Parkway, Suite 109, in Kennesaw, and regular hours are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. For more information and to check out the menu, click here.