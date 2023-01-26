Kennesaw police working to determine if assault at apartment complex was 'racially motivated'

Police in Kennesaw are searching for people accused of using racial slurs while attacking a man outside his car at an apartment complex.

Kennesaw police said the fight happened at around midnight on Sunday at the West 22 apartment complex on Cherokee Street. It's about two miles north of the Kennesaw State University campus.

At the scene, police talked to a man bleeding from his nose. He told police he was getting out of his car when two white men beat him to the ground and kicked him in the face while calling him the n-word, according to a police report. A roommate took the victim to a hospital.

The victim told police one of the suspects was wearing a thick sweater with stripes and had blonde hair. The other suspect was about 5-foot-8 with blonde hair and wore a gray sweatshirt, according to a police report.

Police said detectives are following leads and spoke with people who were inside a Jeep Wrangler that was near when the attack happened.

"Our department takes each criminal investigation seriously," Kennesaw police said in a statement. "Based on the current video evidence and statements, this could ultimately be racially motivated, but all aspects of this case will be investigated, and the proper charges will be applied."

Police ask anyone with information to report it to investigators by calling 770-429-4533 or emailing KPD_TIPS@kennesaw-ga.gov.