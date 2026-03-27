Kennesaw man killed in South Cobb Drive hit-and-run

The Brief Cobb County police are searching for 35-year-old Alberto Martinez following a fatal hit-and-run crash in Marietta. Investigators say Martinez turned his Honda into the path of a motorcycle, killing 53-year-old Jeffery Ryder. Police have issued several warrants for Martinez's arrest, including first-degree homicide by vehicle.



A 53-year-old Kennesaw man was killed Wednesday night after a driver turned into his path on South Cobb Drive and fled the scene.

Police are searching for the man, who did not stay at the scene.

Fatal collision on South Cobb Drive

What we know:

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on South Cobb Drive at Barclay Circle. According to the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit, Jeffery Ryder was riding north on South Cobb Drive on his 2025 BMW C400 motorcycle when a 2002 Honda Accord heading in the opposite direction turned left, striking him.

The motorcycle collided with the passenger side of the Honda, sending Ryder into the roadway.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet confirmed the current whereabouts of the suspect or if anyone else was inside the Honda Accord at the time of the collision. It is also unclear if speed or impairment were contributing factors in the initial crash.

Suspect identified in crash

What's next:

The driver of the Honda has been identified as 35-year-old Alberto Martinez of Marietta. Police say Martinez fled the scene without stopping to render aid. While officers later found the abandoned Honda, Martinez is not in custody. He has been charged via warrant for first-degree homicide by vehicle, felony hit-and-run, and other traffic charges.

How to help investigators

What you can do:

The collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information on this accident or the whereabouts of Alberto Martinez is urged to contact the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at (770) 499-3987.