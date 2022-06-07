Kennesaw country club killings: Cobb County DA to seek death penalty for murders

The Cobb County District Attorney says his office intends to seek the death penalty in the Fourth of July weekend triple murder at a golf course.

The Marietta Daily Journal, a newspaper partner of FOX 5, reports DA Flynn Broady says his office has not filed a formal notice yet but will do so at the appropriate time.

Murders on green of Kennesaw golf course

Three people were found murdered on the tenth hole of Pinetree Country Club’s golf course. Golf pro Gene Siller was found shot to death on the green. Two others, 46-year-old Henry Valdez, of California, and 76-year-old Paul Pierson, of Kansas, were found dead in the bed of a white Dodge Ram 3500 pickup. The truck was teetering on the bank of a sand trap on the afternoon of July 3, Cobb County police say. Police identified Pierson as the owner of the truck.

Police believe Siller was not targeted by the suspect but witnessed an active crime leading to his death.

TWO INDICTED ON MURDER CHARGES FOR DEATHS AT KENNESAW COUNTRY CLUB

Police would arrest Bryan Anthony Rhoden and Justin Caleb Pruitt.

Rhoden was indicted on three counts of malice murder and seven counts of felony murder. He also faces two counts of kidnapping with bodily injury, three counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and tampering with evidence.

Pruitt was charged with two counts each of felony murder and kidnapping with bodily injury.

Bryan Rhoden (Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

Kennesaw country club murder suspect denies allegations

Rhoden posted a message to his Instagram account on Tuesday saying there is a "plethora of prejudicial publicity" and calls the allegations "erroneous."

His post says the accusations against him are quote "blatant and utter attempts to assassinate, defamate, and deplete my character.

He asks people to "keep an open mind as to what led to the unfortunate turn of events and who is responsible."

Rhoden is being held in the Cobb County jail and inmates are not typically granted access to smartphones or the internet.



