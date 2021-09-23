Kemp issues proclamation for special session to tackle redistricting

Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a proclamation for special session so that state lawmakers can tackle redistricting.

Every 10 years, legislators must redraw the lines for the Georgia house and senate districts, as well as congressional districts, based on new census data.

The process is always highly political as the party in power tries to draw lines that favor them for upcoming elections.

The special session will begin Wednesday, November 3.

