Kemp encourages all Georgians to get tested for COVID-19

Gov. Brian Kemp is now encouraging all Georgians to get tested for COVID-19. At a press conference Thursday afternoon, the governor made the announcement that testing would be open to all Georgians.

Those interested in getting tested will still need to get an appointment to test for the virus.

Previously, the state had limited testing to those who exhibit symptoms.

App users click here for live updates

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georgia

In addition, the Peach Bowl, Inc. has donated $1 million to Augusta University Health System to assist with screenings and testing.

Kemp also announced an outreach to the Hispanic community to ensure the state is addressing all Georgian's needs.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, the governor announced he would allow the current shelter in place order to expire Thursday as planned.

Though the shelter in place order has expired, businesses across the Peach State have been instructed to continue to operate with strict social distancing and sanitation rules to keep customers and employees safe through May 13.

Business establishments, corporations, organizations, and local governments cannot allow more than 10 people to gather in a single location unless there are at least six feet between each person. Sing location means a space where all persons gathered cannot maintain at least six feet between themselves and any other person.

Georgia's public health state of emergency through June 12, 2020.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

Live map: Tracking coronavirus in Georgia

-----