Kemp declares state of emergency to address supply chain disruption

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is declaring a state of emergency citing the current supply chain disruption and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The declaration, which is scheduled to into place early Saturday morning will suspended the state and federal limit on the number of hours a commercial driver can be on the road. It also will prevent trucking companies from forcing "ill or fatigued" drivers from taking to the roadways and will require 10 consecutive hours of rest for commercial drivers.

The state of emergency also prevents price gouging at the pump for all vehicle fuels.

It also eases other roadway restrictions and allows noncitizens holding state driver's licenses to keep them past their original expiration date.

The declaration will run for 30 days with it expiring at the end of May 15.