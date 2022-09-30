Officials Spalding County teen missing for over a year, could be in Atlanta

article

Officials are continuing the search for any information about a Spalding County teen girl who has been missing for over a year and a half.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says 17-year-old Kelsea Taylor was last seen on Feb. 27, 2021 in Griffin, Georgia.

Investigators believe Taylor may travel between the Atlanta area and Panama City, Florida.

The missing teenager is described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall with a weight of 140 pounds.

She has brown hair and brown eyes, but investigators believe she may have died her hair blonde.

If you have any information that could help find Kelsea Taylor, please call the NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Spalding County Sheriff's Office at 770-229-9911.