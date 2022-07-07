Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Heat Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Kaylee Jones: Deputies continue searching for missing 15-year-old Georgia girl

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Carroll County
FOX 5 Atlanta
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - The search continues for missing Carroll County teen Kaylee Jones after deputies say an alleged sighting turned out to be a false lead.

It's been more than three weeks since Daniel and Brenda Jones last saw their daughter on the night of June 14 at their home on the 700 block of Whooping Creek Church Road in Carrollton. The next morning, Kaylee had disappeared.

Carroll County deputies believe she may have met up with someone she has spoken to online. Her family is very worried that she may have become the victim of sex trafficking.

"She's susceptible and kinda naive to this stuff," Daniel Jones said, saying the family believes she may be in danger.

Since her disappearance, the Carroll County Sheriff's Office say there have been numerous tips emailed and called to local law enforcement, but none have turned any evidence leading to where Kaylee is. 

Wednesday, officials say they had investigated reports of alleged sightings of Kaylee Jones in Bartow County, Georgia, but an investigation led officials to conclude it was not her.

Kaylee Jones

Kaylee Jones (Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

The missing teen is described by deputies as being 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighing about 135 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Investigators do not know what Kaylee was wearing when she disappeared but say it is possible she has a blue bookbag with a horse and possibly the word "Mazi" or "Kaylee"on the front. She does not have her cell phone or any other electronic device on her.

Kaylee Jones

Kaylee Jones (Family photo)

Jones may be going by her birth name, Lillian Paige Temple. Her family recently moved to Carrollton from Brookville, Florida, where they still have family and friends. 

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911. 