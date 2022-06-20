Expand / Collapse search

Parents of missing endangered Carroll County teen worry she is victim of human trafficking

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 5 Atlanta

The family of 16-year-old Kaylee Jones says she could be a victim of sex trafficking after they said she has been missing since Tuesday in Carrollton. Jones' parents said she is autistic and scared of where she might be.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - The parents of 16-year-old Kaylee Jones believe the teen has fallen prey to wrong people.

Daniel and Brenda Jones said goodnight to their daughter last Tuesday night at their home in the area of Whooping Creek Church Road in Carrollton. The next morning, she was gone.

Jones is described by deputies as being 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighing about 135 pounds. Deputies said they do not know what she was wearing or where she might be headed. She does not have a phone with her.

Kaylee Jones

Kaylee Jones (Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

Carroll County deputies said that she may have met up with someone she has spoken with online.

She required medical care, deputies said.

Her family said she is very worried about her and believes she may be the victim of sex trafficking.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Kim Biggs at 770-830-5916.