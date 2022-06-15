Deputies searching for missing endangered Carroll County teen

article

Deputies in Carroll County are searching for a missing teen who investigators consider a missing endangered juvenile.

Kaylee Jones, 16, was last seen in the area of Whooping Creek Church Road in Carrollton on Tuesday, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jones is described by deputies as being 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighing about 135 pounds. Deputies said they do not know what she was wearing or where she might be headed. She does not have a phone with her.

Deputies said that she may have met up with someone she has spoken with online.

She required medical care, deputies said.

Her family said she is very worried about her.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Kim Biggs at 770-830-5916.