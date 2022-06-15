Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
2
Heat Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Deputies searching for missing endangered Carroll County teen

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 5 Atlanta
Kaylee Jones article

Kaylee Jones (Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Carroll County are searching for a missing teen who investigators consider a missing endangered juvenile.

Kaylee Jones, 16, was last seen in the area of Whooping Creek Church Road in Carrollton on Tuesday, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jones is described by deputies as being 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighing about 135 pounds. Deputies said they do not know what she was wearing or where she might be headed. She does not have a phone with her.

Deputies said that she may have met up with someone she has spoken with online.

She required medical care, deputies said.

Her family said she is very worried about her.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Kim Biggs at 770-830-5916.