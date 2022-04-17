Kayakers pulled from swollen Yellow River by Gwinnett County firefighters

article

Firefighters with the Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services say their extra swiftwater rescue training helped to pull three kayaks from a higher than normal Yellow River this weekend.

Firefighters said they got the call around 6:30 p.m. Saturday reporting those kayakers in the river near the bridge in the 4500 block of Stone Mountain Highway SW in Lilburn.

One of the kayakers were found downstream from the bridge standing on a sandbar. Firefighters were able to get them a personal flotation device and guide them back to shore with a rope.

The other two were found upstream, one standing on a sandbar and the other sitting on a low-hanging tree branch. One was already wearing a PFD, but the second kayakers was given one before the team of firefighters helped to escort the pair back to the bank using throw ropes.

The departments Swiftwater Rescue Team arrived at the scene to help the last two out of the water. It took rescuers only 40 minutes to get all three to safety.

No one was injured.

The river has been swollen due to recent heavy rains.