Expand / Collapse search

Kate Hudson headlines the vivid “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon”

By
Published 
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Kate Hudson headlines the vivid "Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon"

Star Kate Hudson and writer-director Ana Lily Amirpour talk their new film, "Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon."

How do you describe the new film Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon? Is it science fiction? Fantasy? A thriller…or a comedy?

As written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ana Lily Amirpour, it’s all of those things and more.

Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon stars Jun Jong-seo as the title character, a mysterious young woman with strange powers who escapes from an institution outside of New Orleans. Once in the city, she pairs up with Bonnie (Kate Hudson), a single mother who is soon using Mona’s mind-control abilities for her own personal gain. The film also stars Craig Robinson as a wearied police officer hunting for the escaped patient and Evan Whitten as Hudson’s wise-beyond-his-years son.  

Credit: Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon

Credit: Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon

We recently had the chance to catch up with writer-director Ana Lily Amirpour and Academy Award nominee Kate Hudson to hear more about the making of the film — click the video player in this article to check out our interview.

Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon is available in select theaters, on digital, and on demand now.