Kate Hudson headlines the vivid “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon”

How do you describe the new film Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon? Is it science fiction? Fantasy? A thriller…or a comedy?

As written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ana Lily Amirpour, it’s all of those things and more.

Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon stars Jun Jong-seo as the title character, a mysterious young woman with strange powers who escapes from an institution outside of New Orleans. Once in the city, she pairs up with Bonnie (Kate Hudson), a single mother who is soon using Mona’s mind-control abilities for her own personal gain. The film also stars Craig Robinson as a wearied police officer hunting for the escaped patient and Evan Whitten as Hudson’s wise-beyond-his-years son.

We recently had the chance to catch up with writer-director Ana Lily Amirpour and Academy Award nominee Kate Hudson to hear more about the making of the film — click the video player in this article to check out our interview.

Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon is available in select theaters, on digital, and on demand now.