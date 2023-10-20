Teen charged in deadly football game shooting of 14-year-old heading to court

article

A Griffin teenager accused of killing another teen outside the annual Griffin-Spalding High football game is expected in court Friday.

Investigators have charged 17-year-old Kaomarion Kendricks with the murder of 14-year-old Emmanuel Dorsey.

The shooting happened on the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 30 at South 5th Street and East Poplar Street, following the high school game at the Griffin Memorial Stadium just up the street.

Dorsey's mother told FOX 5 earlier in October that the Griffin High School freshman was excited to go to his first football game.

(Spalding County Sheriff's Office)

After over a week of searching, Spalding County deputies tracked Kendricks down to a neighborhood in Henry County and found him sitting in a car in the driveway of a home.

Officials say the teenager was armed with a Glock handgun at the time of his arrest.

He has remained in the Spalding County Jail without bond since his arrest facing charges of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by persons under 18, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and reckless conduct.

While it is not known why Kendrick allegedly killed Dorsey, investigators say the two teens knew each other.