17-year-old wanted for murder outside Griffin-Spalding football game arrested

The 17-year-old suspect wanted for killing an acquaintance from school outside the annual Griffin-Spalding High football game last week has been arrested.

Spalding County's Special Operations and STING Unit and investigators with the Griffin Police Department have been actively searching for Kaomarion Kendrick since the day of the shooting, according to the Spalding County Sheriff's Office.

On Saturday, they tracked him to a neighborhood in Henry County and they reached out to Henry County's Narcotics Unit for assistance.

Their agents found Kendrick sitting in a car in the driveway of a home in the county and were able to positively identify him before he left in the vehicle.

The vehicle was stopped a short time later as it exited the subdivision and took Kendrick into custody without incident even though he was armed with a Glock handgun at the time.

He was transported to Spalding County Jail and is being held without bond.

The victim was identified as 14-year-old Emmanuel Dorsey by the Spalding County Medical Examiner. He was a freshman at Griffin High School, according to his mother, Charlotte Williams.

Williams also told FOX 5 Atlanta that it was her son's first time going to a football game.

It is not known why Kendrick allegedly killed Dorsey.