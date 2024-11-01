Justice Department to scrutinize elections in multiple Georgia counties

The Brief The U.S. Department of Justice will monitor voting in Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton, Gwinnett, and Macon-Bibb counties during Georgia's general election on November 5 to ensure compliance with voting rights laws. Federal efforts to ensure fair elections include deploying staff and coordinating with the Civil Rights Division, with a focus on communication with state and local election officials on Election Day. Key federal statutes enforced by the Civil Rights Division include the Voting Rights Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act, aimed at preventing voter suppression and ensuring access for disabled persons. The public can report potential federal voting rights violations on Election Day through the Justice Department’s website or by calling toll-free numbers provided. Election-related disturbances, especially those involving violence or intimidation, should be reported to local police and the Justice Department; comprehensive voting information is available on DOJ websites.



The U.S. Department of Justice announced on Friday it will monitor voting procedures in several Georgia counties during the upcoming general election on Nov. 5. Federal officials will oversee compliance with voting rights laws in Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton, Gwinnett, and Macon-Bibb counties to ensure elections are conducted fairly.

"Free and fair elections are critical to the democracy of our nation," said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan of the Northern District of Georgia. "Every eligible voter is entitled to cast a ballot without fear of intimidation, interference, or discrimination. Our office will dedicate the necessary resources to ensure that this fundamental right is protected for all voters."

U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary of the Middle District of Georgia echoed the commitment to protecting voter rights in Macon-Bibb County, where monitoring will also take place.

The Department of Justice regularly deploys staff to monitor elections for compliance with federal civil rights laws. This year’s effort will be coordinated by the department’s Civil Rights Division, which will include personnel on the ground and in communication with state and local election officials as needed throughout Election Day.

The Civil Rights Division’s Voting Section enforces federal statutes protecting the right to vote, including the Voting Rights Act, National Voter Registration Act, Help America Vote Act, Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act, and Civil Rights Acts. The division’s Disability Rights Section ensures voting access for persons with disabilities under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The Criminal Section enforces federal laws prohibiting voter intimidation and suppression based on race, color, national origin, or religion.

On Election Day, the public can report potential violations of federal voting rights laws through the Justice Department’s website or by calling toll-free at 800-253-3931. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia can also receive complaints at 404-581-6001, while the Middle District office can be reached at 478-621-2698.

For ADA-related questions or complaints, individuals can contact the department’s toll-free ADA information hotline at 800-514-0301 or 833-610-1264 (TTY) or submit a complaint via the ADA website.

Election-related disruptions should be reported to local election officials, including those based at polling places. Incidents involving violence, threats, or intimidation should be reported immediately to local police by calling 911 and subsequently to the Justice Department.

Comprehensive resources and guidance on voting and federal election laws are available at www.justice.gov/voting and www.justice.gov/crt/voting-section.