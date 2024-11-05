Juror in YSL RICO trial asks to be dismissed due to lengthy proceedings

The Brief Juror Frustration : YSL trial juror requests dismissal over case length but remains after assuring fairness. Defendants Remaining : With recent plea deals, only Yak Gotti and Shannon Stillwell still face trial. Young Thug Hints at Music : Young Thug teases fans with a potential music comeback in post with T.I.



The YSL RICO trial took another unusual turn on Tuesday as a juror expressed frustration over the lengthy proceedings, asking to be dismissed due to the slow pace of the prosecution's case. The juror sent two emails to Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker, initially stating that the trial’s duration has affected his ability to remain unbiased.

"I am requesting to be removed from the current case due to the length of this trial and how the state has handled this case. I will be biased towards any decisions moving forward," the juror wrote, as read by Judge Whitaker. The juror, who previously requested to leave the case months ago, also noted his concerns about the possibility of the trial extending another three to six months.

Judge Whitaker responded, suggesting that the juror's complaints might be an attempt to exit the case, saying, "I think this is just a ploy to get off of a case that he's sick of being on because it's taking up his time."

After further discussions with the juror, Judge Whitaker decided the juror should continue to serve on the jury after he assured the court he could remain fair and impartial. She also informed the juror that the case is expected to conclude before the end of the year.

This development follows recent plea deals by four defendants, including Young Thug, whose legal name is Jeffery Williams. With these deals, only two defendants—Shannon Stillwell and Deamonte Kendrick, known as Yak Gotti, remain on trial.

Judge Whitaker instructed the jury on Monday to disregard the absence of certain co-defendants and not to speculate on the reasons for their departure.

"The prosecution of those co-defendants is no longer a part of this trial," Whitaker stated, emphasizing that jurors should base their verdict solely on the evidence presented and make individual determinations for each defendant.

What the remaining YSL Trial co-defendants are charged with

Deamonte Kendrick (Yak Gotti): Conspiracy to violate RICO, murder (2015 murder of Donovan Thomas), participation in criminal street gang activity, 3 counts of violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a machine gun, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon previously convicted of a felony involving the use or possession of a firearm.

Shannon Stillwell (Shannon Jackson or SB): Conspiracy to violate RICO, 2 counts of murder (2015 murder of Donovan Thomas Jr. and 2022 murder of Shymel Drinks), 2 counts of participation in criminal street gang activity, 2 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon previously convicted of a felony involving the use or possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Twelve others are being tried separately. Prosecutors dropped charges against one defendant after he was convicted of murder in an unrelated case.

PREVIOUS STORY: Several remaining defendants reject plea deals

What is Young Thug doing now?

After making a couple of cryptic posts on X (formerly known as Twitter), Young Thug joined Clifford "T.I." Harris in a video that was posted on Instagram very early Tuesday morning.

RELATED: Young Thug's cryptic social media posts stirs fans, signals possible new music

The caption on the post reads "The Kings have Reconvened" and "Guess I'm officially outta retirement."

In October, T.I. announced that he was retiring after 96.1 The Beat's annual Jingle Ball at State Farm Arena on Dec. 19.

Young Thug's fans, obviously, have been waiting to hear about his plans for any new songs.