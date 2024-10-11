Atlanta rapper T.I. announces retirement after December show

article

Atlanta native and rapper T.I. announced his upcoming retirement during a radio show appearance on Thursday.

Last month, T.I. and his wife, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, were awarded $71 million in a lawsuit against MGA Entertainment, claiming that the major toy manufacturer's "OMG Dolls" misappropriated the likeness and image of the OMG Girlz, a former girl group closely associated with the Harrises. The OMG Girlz, which gained popularity in the early 2010s, included Tiny's daughter, Zonnique Pullins, and became well-known for their unique fashion and colorful hairstyles.

The announcement was made on 96.1 The Beat's "Rari at 2" show with Young Dro.

T.I. said that his final performance will be in Atlanta at the station's annual Jingle Ball on Dec. 19 at State Farm Arena.

T-Pain, Sexxy Red, Saweetie, Khalid, Tinashe, and The Kid Laroi are also scheduled to perform.

T.I., whose real name is Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., became one of the most prominent figures in hip-hop during the early 2000s. He is known for popularizing the subgenre known as "trap music." His moniker, T.I., is an abbreviation of his childhood nickname "Tip."

RECENT T.I. STORIES

In addition to his musical career, he has appeared in several films, including ATL (2006), American Gangster (2007), Takers (2010), and Ant-Man (2015). His performances have been well-received.

T.I. also owns real estate and a nightclub. Additionally, he wrote a book titled Power & Beauty.

Although T.I. has faced legal issues in the past due to weapons and drugs, he has been active in community work and social justice, particularly focusing on issues like gun violence, mass incarceration, and civil rights. He often speaks out on social and political issues affecting the Black community.