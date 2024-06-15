Juneteenth 2024: Stone Mountain holds annual celebration

Stone Mountain residents gathered for a spirited celebration ahead of Juneteenth, marking the day with vibrant cultural performances and community pride.

Baptist Lawn, located at 5325 Manor Drive, was buzzing with excitement during the festival on Saturday. The public was treated to a taste of African cuisine, arts and crafts, a fashion show and musical performances. There was also plenty of shopping from local vendors.

Mayor Dr. Beverly Jones said her goal was to bring out the unity in her community.

Image 1 of 18 ▼ Juneteenth Stone Mountain Village Celebration 2024 (Credit: FOX 5 Photojournalist Billy Heath)

What is Juneteenth?

Juneteenth is a federal holiday celebrated on June 19 in the U.S. Although it only became a national holiday by law in 2021 when President Joe Biden signed a bill passed by congress, African Americans have been celebrating it for centuries.

The Emancipation Proclamation was signed in 1862, supposedly marking the end of slavery in the Confederate States. However, not every southern state notified its enslaved people that they had been freed.

June 19, 1865 was the day the news finally reached Galveston, Texas, and the last enslaved people were freed.

So while July 4, 1776 is viewed as America's Independence Day, for Black people, emancipation would not come for another 300-some years.

How do you celebrate Juneteenth?

The National Museum of African American History and Culture said Juneteenth celebrations should "recognize the ongoing fight for human rights and equality," and celebrate "African American resilience and achievement while aiding in the preservation of those historical narratives that promoted racial and personal advancement since Freedom Day."

Some people have Wednesday off for the holiday. The day can be spent at a cookout, in the park, at a parade, a block party, at church or even various museums to learn more about the history of our country.

Who can celebrate Juneteenth?

Mayor Jones told FOX 5 that she was hoping the event in Stone Mountain would serve as a reminder that anyone and everyone, regardless of race or ethnicity, can celebrate Juneteenth.

"One lady said she came here from England and that she was determined to have this as her first Juneteenth," Jones said. "I'm just so proud that she picked the City of Stone Mountain to come here and see what Juneteenth was about. It's about unity, the sacrifice that our ancestors made and, most importantly, it's about how we overcame."

And yes, it is okay to say, "Happy Juneteenth."