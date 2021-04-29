Cobb County police searching for missing 12-year-old boy
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police need your help finding a missing 12-year-old boy from Cobb County.
Officials tell FOX 5 that 12-year-old Julian Rios left his home on Darlington Way around 1:30 p.m. That was the last time anyone saw the boy.
Rios is described as being 5-feet-6-inches tall with a weight of 100 pounds.
Police do not have information on what Rios was wearing but say he may be carrying a red and black backpack.
If you have seen Rios, please call the Cobb County police at 770-499-3911.
