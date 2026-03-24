Judicial emergency declared after Floyd County historic courthouse fire

The Brief Floyd County courthouse closed Tuesday after fire. All court hearings canceled and deadlines temporarily suspended. Officials say emergency order ensures access to courts amid damage.



A judicial emergency has been declared in Floyd County following a massive fire that heavily damaged the historic courthouse, forcing its temporary closure and disrupting court operations.

ORIGINAL STORY: 'Total loss': Fire destroys historic Floyd County Courthouse

What they're saying:

According to an emergency order issued Monday evening, the current courthouse will be closed Tuesday, March 24, after a "catastrophic fire" limited access to the historic courthouse. The court said the damage could significantly interfere with the normal functioning of the judicial system and prevent people from accessing court services.

The order states the courthouse is expected to reopen Wednesday, March 25, unless the emergency is extended.

All civil and criminal court matters scheduled during the closure have been continued until further notice. In addition, all filing deadlines, court schedules, and other legal time requirements have been suspended or extended through March 25.

NOTE: The historic courthouse is only being used by the tax assessor and tag office. All other operations are located inside the newer courthouse, which is across the street.

What we know:

The emergency declaration comes hours after flames tore through the 134-year-old Floyd County Courthouse in Rome, causing part of its iconic bell tower to collapse and displacing dozens of employees. Officials said no injuries were reported.

Court officials said emergency procedures are in place to ensure critical matters can still be addressed. Anyone needing urgent court assistance can contact the office of the chief judge, the court administrator, or the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

The order also directs county officials to post notices of the closure at the courthouse and online, while informing courts across Georgia of the disruption.

Fire crews remained on scene early Tuesday morning, continuing to douse hotspots and monitor the building.

Surrounding roads and other nearby businesses remain closed as crews work to secure the area.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.