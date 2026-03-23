Roof partially collapsed as historic Floyd County Courthouse burns

article

The Brief The historic Floyd County Courthouse is engulfed in flames, officials said on Monday. Police are urging residents to stay away from 5th Avenue at Tribune and Government Plaza as crews work to put out the flames. Video sent to FOX 5 shows chunks of the building falling in the surrounding area. Other pictures show the roof has partially collapsed.



Police are urging residents to avoid 5th Avenue in Rome on Monday afternoon as a historic courthouse that houses Floyd County government offices burns.

What we know:

Rome police said to avoid the area at Tribune and Government Plaza as the Floyd County Courthouse is engulfed in flames.

Authorities are evacuating those inside the building and the surrounding areas.

Videos sent to FOX 5 show large black plumes of smoke pouring from the building with flames spilling out the sides.

Chunks of bricks can be seen falling from the structure as fire crews deploy large hoses to put out the fire.

According to photos sent by Rome city officials, the roof has partially collapsed.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Aerial photos show smoke pouring from the Floyd County Courthouse on March 23, 2026 as crews work to put out a massive fire. (SKYFOX 5)

What we don't know:

Officials have not said how the fire started or provided further information.