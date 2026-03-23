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Roof partially collapsed as historic Floyd County Courthouse burns

By
Updated  March 23, 2026 3:50pm EDT
Rome
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Aerial photos show smoke pouring from the Floyd County Courthouse on March 23, 2026 as crews work to put out a massive fire. (SKYFOX 5)

The Brief

    • The historic Floyd County Courthouse is engulfed in flames, officials said on Monday.
    • Police are urging residents to stay away from 5th Avenue at Tribune and Government Plaza as crews work to put out the flames.
    • Video sent to FOX 5 shows chunks of the building falling in the surrounding area. Other pictures show the roof has partially collapsed.

ROME, Ga. - Police are urging residents to avoid 5th Avenue in Rome on Monday afternoon as a historic courthouse that houses Floyd County government offices burns. 

What we know:

Rome police said to avoid the area at Tribune and Government Plaza as the Floyd County Courthouse is engulfed in flames.

Fire engulfs historic Floyd County Courthouse

Fire engulfs historic Floyd County Courthouse

FOX 5 viewer video shows a massive fire at the historic Floyd County Courthouse as fire crews work to extinguish the flames. 

Authorities are evacuating those inside the building and the surrounding areas.

Videos sent to FOX 5 show large black plumes of smoke pouring from the building with flames spilling out the sides.

Chunks of bricks can be seen falling from the structure as fire crews deploy large hoses to put out the fire. 

According to photos sent by Rome city officials, the roof has partially collapsed. 

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Aerial photos show smoke pouring from the Floyd County Courthouse on March 23, 2026 as crews work to put out a massive fire. (SKYFOX 5)

What we don't know:

Officials have not said how the fire started or provided further information. 

Major fire at historic Floyd County courthouse

Major fire at historic Floyd County courthouse

A massive fire has broken out at the Historic Floyd County Courthouse in downtown Rome on Monday, March 23, 2026. Emergency crews are currently on the scene battling heavy flames and thick black smoke that can be seen billowing across the city’s skyline. The fire was reported early this afternoon, prompting the Rome Police Department to issue an urgent traffic advisory, asking residents to avoid 5th Avenue at Tribune and the Government Plaza area while fire operations are underway.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Rome Police Department and a FOX 5 viewer. 

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