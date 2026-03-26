Judge Hatchett vows 'hell will freeze over' before paying GSA fees

The Brief Judge Glenda Hatchett and Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor spoke with FOX 5 about a legal battle with the Georgia Sheriffs' Association. Hatchett dismissed a civil suit against the association following a 2022 sexual battery incident involving a former sheriff. Sheriff Taylor is publicly supporting Hatchett despite potential political risks and tensions within the law enforcement community.



Judge Glenda Hatchett and Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor are speaking out regarding a legal battle following a former sheriff’s sexual battery conviction.

What we know:

Judge Glenda Hatchett was the victim of sexual battery during a 2022 Georgia Sheriffs' Association (GSA) event in Cobb County.

Former Bleckley County Sheriff Kris Coody pleaded guilty to the charges stemming from the incident.

This week, Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor publicly broke ranks with the state association to support Hatchett.

Taylor posted his support on social media, stating he stands "on doing the right thing" despite the move being unpopular with some colleagues.

What we don't know:

While Sheriff Taylor mentioned he has not spoken to any sheriffs supporting the GSA in this matter, it is unclear how many other law enforcement leaders may be in "solidarity" behind the scenes.

The GSA has not publicly commented on Taylor’s social media post or the specifics of the ongoing demand for attorney's fees.

What they're saying:

Hatchett described the last four years as a grueling emotional journey that led her to seek therapy.

"I pride myself on being a very strong woman, but this has been difficult," Hatchett said. "The truth is I was absolutely in shock. I’ve been introduced to this man as Judge Hatchett, and how dare he? He grabbed my breast and literally started squeezing on my breast and rubbing my breast."

Hatchett is now facing a lawsuit from the GSA for attorney's fees related to a dismissed civil case.

"Hell will freeze over first before I pay them a dime as a matter of principle," Hatchett said. "It is wrong to then come and revictimize the person who has already been through this trauma."

Sheriff Taylor stated he isn't worried about the political fallout of his support.

"I knew this was not a popular stance with the associations, with the other sheriffs possibly, or whatever the case, maybe, but I knew it was the right thing for me to do," Taylor said. "I can’t be concerned about political suicide."

Timeline:

2022: The incident occurs at a Georgia Sheriffs' Association event in Cobb County involving then-Sheriff Kris Coody.

Post-Incident: Judge Hatchett enters therapy, describing herself as an "absolute wreck" who "couldn’t get out of bed."

Guilty Plea: Former Sheriff Kris Coody pleads guilty to sexual battery.

Civil Suit: Hatchett files a civil case against the Georgia Sheriffs' Association but later dismisses it after the venue was moved to Morgan County.

Counter-Suit: The GSA sues Hatchett to recover attorney's fees.

This Week: Sheriff Keybo Taylor publicly posts his support for Hatchett on social media.

Dig deeper:

Hatchett explained that her decision to dismiss her original civil lawsuit was not based on the merits of the case, but on the location of the trial.

After the case was moved from the metro area to Morgan County, Hatchett decided she did not want to spend several years fighting in a distant jurisdiction.

She noted she had to look up Morgan County on a map and chose to prioritize her own closure over a lengthy legal battle.

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