Judge extends polling time at 3 Douglas County precincts

Updated 1 hour ago
Georgia voter stickers lay on a table at C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center. ( Jessica McGowan/Getty Images )

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - A Douglas County judge has extended polling hours in three locations over delays opening the precincts.

Douglas County officials say the three polling places were not able to open at 7 a.m. due to "software errors."

After reports of the delays, officials filed a request to extend the voting time, which was confirmed.

The polling places involved are Precinct No. 1275 at Lithia Springs High School, which will remain open until 8:45 p.m., Precinct No. 736 South at The Church at Chapel Hill until 7:20 p.m., and Precinct No. 738 at Saint Julian’s Episcopal Church until 7:05 p.m.

Anyone who is in line at those times will be able to vote, though anyone voting during that extended time frame will vote by provisional ballot due to state law.

Douglas County is not the only county in the metro Atlanta area to extend polling hours. All Fulton County polling place lines will remain open until 9 p.m. Cobb County has also extended voting at 19 locations until 8 p.m.

